Barclays Maintains Roper Technologies (ROP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.37% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Roper Technologies is 511.02. The forecasts range from a low of 475.71 to a high of $577.50. The average price target represents an increase of 12.37% from its latest reported closing price of 454.78.

The projected annual revenue for Roper Technologies is 6,002MM, an increase of 7.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.10.

Roper Technologies Declares $0.68 Dividend

On March 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share ($2.73 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 6, 2023 received the payment on April 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.68 per share.

At the current share price of $454.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.60%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.56%, the lowest has been 0.46%, and the highest has been 0.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.06 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.66 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1881 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roper Technologies. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROP is 0.51%, an increase of 6.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.26% to 116,921K shares. The put/call ratio of ROP is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,441K shares representing 7.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,947K shares, representing an increase of 5.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROP by 24.93% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,337K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,418K shares, representing a decrease of 32.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROP by 12.82% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,327K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,335K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROP by 14.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,223K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,167K shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROP by 12.91% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 2,618K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,653K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROP by 12.32% over the last quarter.

Roper Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and the Russell 1000 indices. Roper operates businesses that design and develop software (both license and software-as-a-service) and engineered products and solutions for a variety of niche end markets.

