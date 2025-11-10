Barclays Maintains Rogers Communications (RCI) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.38% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rogers Communications is $41.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.77 to a high of $53.16. The average price target represents an increase of 10.38% from its latest reported closing price of $37.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rogers Communications is 18,811MM, a decrease of 10.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 417 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rogers Communications. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCI is 0.24%, an increase of 3.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.65% to 264,695K shares. The put/call ratio of RCI is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIL holds 34,048K shares representing 7.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,994K shares , representing a decrease of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCI by 2.87% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 26,361K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,900K shares , representing an increase of 5.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCI by 1.32% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 23,313K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,582K shares , representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCI by 77.13% over the last quarter.

CIBC World Markets holds 12,572K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,604K shares , representing a decrease of 32.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCI by 20.54% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 10,622K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,066K shares , representing an increase of 14.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCI by 205.26% over the last quarter.

