Barclays Maintains Roblox Corporation - (RBLX) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Roblox Corporation - (NYSE:RBLX) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.90% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Roblox Corporation - is 42.33. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.90% from its latest reported closing price of 38.87.

The projected annual revenue for Roblox Corporation - is 3,306MM, an increase of 41.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 980 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roblox Corporation -. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 6.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBLX is 0.42%, a decrease of 34.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.45% to 440,433K shares. The put/call ratio of RBLX is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Altos Ventures Management holds 78,672K shares representing 12.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,658K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 0.70% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 29,004K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,443K shares, representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 49.69% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,414K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,211K shares, representing a decrease of 38.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 43.76% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 11,365K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Index Venture Growth Associates III holds 10,361K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,951K shares, representing a decrease of 25.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Roblox Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Roblox's mission is to build a human co-experience platform that enables shared experiences among billions of users. Every day, more than 36 million people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over five million creators. Roblox believes in building a safe, civil, and diverse community-one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world.

