Barclays Maintains Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Robinhood Markets (NasdaqGS:HOOD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.58% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Robinhood Markets is $144.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $72.72 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 13.58% from its latest reported closing price of $127.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Robinhood Markets is 2,557MM, a decrease of 39.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,819 funds or institutions reporting positions in Robinhood Markets. This is an increase of 345 owner(s) or 23.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOOD is 0.65%, an increase of 19.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.58% to 607,876K shares. The put/call ratio of HOOD is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 34,150K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,189K shares , representing an increase of 52.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOOD by 324.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,671K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,258K shares , representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOOD by 104.12% over the last quarter.

Newlands Management Operations holds 24,159K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,929K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,537K shares , representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOOD by 110.16% over the last quarter.

Index Venture Associates VI holds 14,468K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

