Barclays Maintains Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.99% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Reynolds Consumer Products is $30.34. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.99% from its latest reported closing price of $27.34.

The projected annual revenue for Reynolds Consumer Products is $4,018MM, an increase of 5.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.58.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFAC - Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 71K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing an increase of 8.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REYN by 6.91% over the last quarter.

ISCB - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REYN by 8.79% over the last quarter.

VRVIX - Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 25K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 5.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REYN by 9.07% over the last quarter.

ISCV - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 3.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REYN by 11.37% over the last quarter.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley holds 551K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 659K shares, representing a decrease of 19.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REYN by 99.91% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 449 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reynolds Consumer Products. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REYN is 0.15%, a decrease of 12.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.65% to 77,871K shares. The put/call ratio of REYN is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

Reynolds Consumer Products Background Information

RCP's mission is to simplify daily life so consumers can enjoy what matters most. RCP is a market-leading consumer products company with a presence in 95% of households across the United States. RCP produces and sells products across three broad categories: cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware that are sold under iconic brands such as Reynolds and Hefty, as well as under store brands that are strategically important to RCP's customers. Overall, across both branded and store brand offerings, RCP holds the #1 or #2 U.S. market share position in the majority of product categories in which it participates.

