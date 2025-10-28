Barclays Maintains Revvity (RVTY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.14% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Revvity is $121.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 26.14% from its latest reported closing price of $96.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Revvity is 3,572MM, an increase of 26.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,079 funds or institutions reporting positions in Revvity. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVTY is 0.14%, an increase of 14.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.03% to 140,208K shares. The put/call ratio of RVTY is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 22,642K shares representing 19.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,516K shares , representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVTY by 12.25% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 14,370K shares representing 12.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,181K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVTY by 12.56% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,978K shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,564K shares , representing a decrease of 19.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVTY by 29.89% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,222K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,995K shares , representing an increase of 16.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVTY by 1.35% over the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 6,790K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,361K shares , representing an increase of 21.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVTY by 8.12% over the last quarter.

