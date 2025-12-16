Barclays Maintains Repligen (RGEN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Repligen (NasdaqGS:RGEN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.39% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Repligen is $191.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $161.60 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.39% from its latest reported closing price of $160.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Repligen is 1,087MM, an increase of 53.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,000 funds or institutions reporting positions in Repligen. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 1.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGEN is 0.24%, an increase of 6.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.50% to 72,621K shares. The put/call ratio of RGEN is 2.92, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,507K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,604K shares , representing a decrease of 88.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 46.10% over the last quarter.

United Capital Financial Advisers holds 2,756K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,713K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,682K shares , representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 11.16% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,702K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,699K shares , representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 7.68% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,685K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,063K shares , representing an increase of 36.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 49.27% over the last quarter.

