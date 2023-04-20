Barclays Maintains Reinsurance Group Of America (RGA) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Reinsurance Group Of America (NYSE:RGA) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.20% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Reinsurance Group Of America is $163.39. The forecasts range from a low of $145.44 to a high of $180.60. The average price target represents an increase of 16.20% from its latest reported closing price of $140.61.

The projected annual revenue for Reinsurance Group Of America is $17,324MM, an increase of 6.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $15.94.

Reinsurance Group Of America Declares $0.80 Dividend

On February 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share ($3.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 received the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.80 per share.

At the current share price of $140.61 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.28%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.23%, the lowest has been 1.28%, and the highest has been 4.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.08 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OHIO NATIONAL FUND INC - ON Federated Strategic Value Dividend Portfolio holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 35.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 13.53% over the last quarter.

EWMC - Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 22.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 14.47% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 66K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 196K shares, representing a decrease of 196.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 66.23% over the last quarter.

PMPRX - MidCap Value Fund I R-3 holds 31K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 83.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 467.67% over the last quarter.

SMDVX - Hartford Schroders US MidCap Opportunities Fund holds 75K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing a decrease of 12.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 16.65% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1051 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reinsurance Group Of America. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 7.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGA is 0.34%, an increase of 1.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.82% to 75,410K shares. The put/call ratio of RGA is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

Reinsurance Group Of America Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated provides reinsurance services. The Company offers life and health related reinsurance products and financial solutions. Reinsurance Group of America serves customers globally.

