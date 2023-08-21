Barclays Maintains Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.07% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is 878.75. The forecasts range from a low of 656.50 to a high of $1,097.25. The average price target represents an increase of 4.07% from its latest reported closing price of 844.37.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is 12,803MM, an increase of 1.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 42.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2301 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REGN is 0.50%, a decrease of 7.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.31% to 110,471K shares. The put/call ratio of REGN is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,544K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,344K shares, representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 540.80% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 5,550K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,831K shares, representing a decrease of 5.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 22.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,162K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,092K shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 7.52% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,957K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,153K shares, representing an increase of 27.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 12.60% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,857K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,772K shares, representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 5.34% over the last quarter.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Regeneron is a leading biotechnology company that invents life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for over 30 years by physician-scientists, its unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to nine FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, almost all of which were homegrown in its laboratories. Its medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.