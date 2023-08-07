Barclays Maintains Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.65% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is 878.75. The forecasts range from a low of 656.50 to a high of $1,097.25. The average price target represents an increase of 14.65% from its latest reported closing price of 766.44.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is 12,803MM, an increase of 1.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 42.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2321 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REGN is 0.53%, an increase of 6.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.88% to 116,700K shares. The put/call ratio of REGN is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,344K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,110K shares, representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 9.28% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 5,831K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,242K shares, representing a decrease of 7.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 3.14% over the last quarter.

EP Wealth Advisors holds 4,550K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 99.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 52.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,162K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,092K shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 7.52% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,857K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,772K shares, representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 5.34% over the last quarter.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Regeneron is a leading biotechnology company that invents life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for over 30 years by physician-scientists, its unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to nine FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, almost all of which were homegrown in its laboratories. Its medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.