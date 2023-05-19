Barclays Maintains Regency Centers (REG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.96% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Regency Centers is 70.45. The forecasts range from a low of 62.62 to a high of $82.95. The average price target represents an increase of 20.96% from its latest reported closing price of 58.24.

The projected annual revenue for Regency Centers is 1,220MM, a decrease of 5.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.06.

Regency Centers Declares $0.65 Dividend

On May 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share ($2.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 14, 2023 will receive the payment on July 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.65 per share.

At the current share price of $58.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.46%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.10%, the lowest has been 3.28%, and the highest has been 6.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.83 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.44 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1046 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regency Centers. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REG is 0.25%, an increase of 5.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.97% to 180,102K shares. The put/call ratio of REG is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 7,248K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,154K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REG by 46.58% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,868K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,034K shares, representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REG by 1.51% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,747K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,077K shares, representing an increase of 9.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REG by 1.13% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,158K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,157K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REG by 5.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,198K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,093K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REG by 9.40% over the last quarter.

Regency Centers Background Information

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent, infill suburban trade areas. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

