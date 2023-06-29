Barclays Maintains Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc - (RETA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 28, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc - (NASDAQ:RETA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.42% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc - is 114.95. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $187.95. The average price target represents an increase of 24.42% from its latest reported closing price of 92.39.

The projected annual revenue for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc - is 27MM, an increase of 1,700.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -8.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 429 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc -. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 15.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RETA is 0.39%, an increase of 74.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.78% to 30,111K shares. The put/call ratio of RETA is 1.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CPMG holds 2,897K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 2,169K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

First Light Asset Management holds 1,587K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,062K shares, representing a decrease of 29.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RETA by 78.63% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 1,495K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,492K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RETA by 71.68% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,421K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,508K shares, representing a decrease of 6.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RETA by 68.54% over the last quarter.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Reata is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways involved in the regulation of cellular metabolism and inflammation. Reata's two most advanced clinical candidates, bardoxolone and omaveloxolone, target the important transcription factor Nrf2 that promotes the resolution of inflammation by restoring mitochondrial function, reducing oxidative stress, and inhibiting pro-inflammatory signaling. Bardoxolone and omaveloxolone are investigational drugs, and their safety and efficacy have not been established by any agency.

Key filings for this company:

