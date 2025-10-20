Barclays Maintains Realty Income (O) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Realty Income (NYSE:O) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.52% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Realty Income is $63.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $59.59 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 4.52% from its latest reported closing price of $60.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Realty Income is 4,251MM, a decrease of 22.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,010 funds or institutions reporting positions in Realty Income. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 2.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to O is 0.36%, an increase of 7.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.84% to 800,357K shares. The put/call ratio of O is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,146K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,836K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in O by 2.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,046K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,179K shares , representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in O by 8.67% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 26,979K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,921K shares , representing an increase of 7.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in O by 4.22% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,636K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,319K shares , representing an increase of 5.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in O by 6.99% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,932K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,199K shares , representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in O by 5.92% over the last quarter.

