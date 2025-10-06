Barclays Maintains Radian Group (RDN) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.55% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Radian Group is $39.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 13.55% from its latest reported closing price of $34.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Radian Group is 971MM, a decrease of 24.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 740 funds or institutions reporting positions in Radian Group. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDN is 0.20%, an increase of 6.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.73% to 162,572K shares. The put/call ratio of RDN is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,618K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 6,108K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,099K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 6.37% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,893K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,341K shares , representing a decrease of 7.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 18.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,310K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,613K shares , representing a decrease of 7.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 9.22% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 4,253K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,961K shares , representing an increase of 6.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 14.97% over the last quarter.

