Barclays Maintains Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.70% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Qiagen N.V. is $51.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 13.70% from its latest reported closing price of $45.44 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Qiagen N.V. is 2,453MM, an increase of 18.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 427 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qiagen N.V.. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QGEN is 0.11%, an increase of 12.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.45% to 157,301K shares. The put/call ratio of QGEN is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 23,941K shares representing 11.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,525K shares , representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QGEN by 11.42% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 23,330K shares representing 10.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,024K shares , representing a decrease of 11.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QGEN by 88.68% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,523K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,936K shares , representing an increase of 21.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QGEN by 11.27% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 7,210K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,385K shares , representing an increase of 25.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QGEN by 13.29% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 4,290K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,109K shares , representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QGEN by 81.99% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.