Stocks
QGEN

Barclays Maintains Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) Overweight Recommendation

December 16, 2025 — 07:03 am EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.70% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Qiagen N.V. is $51.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 13.70% from its latest reported closing price of $45.44 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Qiagen N.V. is 2,453MM, an increase of 18.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 427 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qiagen N.V.. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QGEN is 0.11%, an increase of 12.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.45% to 157,301K shares. QGEN / Qiagen N.V. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of QGEN is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 23,941K shares representing 11.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,525K shares , representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QGEN by 11.42% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 23,330K shares representing 10.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,024K shares , representing a decrease of 11.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QGEN by 88.68% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,523K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,936K shares , representing an increase of 21.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QGEN by 11.27% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 7,210K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,385K shares , representing an increase of 25.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QGEN by 13.29% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 4,290K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,109K shares , representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QGEN by 81.99% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Qiagen N.V.-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Qiagen N.V.-> See our take on Qiagen N.V. Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

QGEN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.