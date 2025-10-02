Barclays Maintains Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.27% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Qiagen N.V. is $52.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 13.27% from its latest reported closing price of $46.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Qiagen N.V. is 2,453MM, an increase of 20.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 419 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qiagen N.V.. This is an decrease of 130 owner(s) or 23.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QGEN is 0.13%, an increase of 32.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.12% to 155,089K shares. The put/call ratio of QGEN is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 26,024K shares representing 12.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,438K shares , representing an increase of 6.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QGEN by 21.26% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 24,525K shares representing 11.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,301K shares , representing a decrease of 3.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QGEN by 10.77% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,936K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,471K shares , representing an increase of 24.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QGEN by 46.12% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 5,385K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,491K shares , representing an increase of 16.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QGEN by 33.35% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 4,202K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,807K shares , representing an increase of 9.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QGEN by 24.40% over the last quarter.

