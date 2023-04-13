Barclays Maintains Prudential Financial (PRU) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.30% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Prudential Financial is $99.33. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $121.80. The average price target represents an increase of 16.30% from its latest reported closing price of $85.41.

The projected annual revenue for Prudential Financial is $53,170MM, a decrease of 3.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $11.82.

Prudential Financial Declares $1.25 Dividend

On February 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share ($5.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 21, 2023 received the payment on March 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.20 per share.

At the current share price of $85.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.85%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.86%, the lowest has been 3.35%, and the highest has been 11.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.20 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.83 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NORTHERN FUNDS - U.S. Quality ESG Fund Class I holds 21K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 73K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing an increase of 4.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRU by 7.64% over the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

USNZ - Xtrackers Net Zero Pathway Paris Aligned US Equity ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRU by 9.38% over the last quarter.

Bedel Financial Consulting holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1898 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prudential Financial. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 3.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRU is 0.23%, a decrease of 2.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.04% to 224,298K shares. The put/call ratio of PRU is 1.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

Prudential Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Prudential Financial, Inc., a financial wellness leader and premier active global investment manager with more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential's diverse and talented employees help to make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people. Prudential's iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century.

