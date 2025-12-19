Barclays Maintains Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.73% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Prosperity Bancshares is $79.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 11.73% from its latest reported closing price of $71.39 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Prosperity Bancshares is 1,458MM, an increase of 17.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 840 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prosperity Bancshares. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 2.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PB is 0.26%, an increase of 0.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.23% to 103,257K shares. The put/call ratio of PB is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 3,421K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,383K shares , representing an increase of 30.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PB by 4.87% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,319K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,133K shares , representing an increase of 5.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PB by 51.12% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,103K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,106K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PB by 7.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,914K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,872K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PB by 10.91% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,299K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,594K shares , representing a decrease of 12.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PB by 18.94% over the last quarter.

