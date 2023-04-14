Barclays Maintains Procter & Gamble (PG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.46% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Procter & Gamble is $158.53. The forecasts range from a low of $120.19 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.46% from its latest reported closing price of $151.77.

The projected annual revenue for Procter & Gamble is $82,223MM, an increase of 2.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.01.

Procter & Gamble Declares $0.94 Dividend

On April 11, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share ($3.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 21, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.91 per share.

At the current share price of $151.77 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.48%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.65%, the lowest has been 2.14%, and the highest has been 3.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.42 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.41 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.26%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 99.89% over the last quarter.

KCS Wealth Advisory holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 104.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 47.12% over the last quarter.

Cypress Wealth Services holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 8.52% over the last quarter.

Ivy Variable Insurance Portfolios - Ivy VIP Asset Strategy Class II holds 45K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PG by 15.87% over the last quarter.

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel holds 17K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 99.89% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4717 funds or institutions reporting positions in Procter & Gamble. This is an increase of 177 owner(s) or 3.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PG is 0.66%, a decrease of 24.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.48% to 1,672,379K shares. The put/call ratio of PG is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

Procter & Gamble Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide.

