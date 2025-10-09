Barclays Maintains Privia Health Group (PRVA) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Privia Health Group (NasdaqGS:PRVA) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.89% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Privia Health Group is $31.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 28.89% from its latest reported closing price of $24.20 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Privia Health Group is 3,728MM, an increase of 96.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 570 funds or institutions reporting positions in Privia Health Group. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 7.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRVA is 0.15%, an increase of 8.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.52% to 143,530K shares. The put/call ratio of PRVA is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Durable Capital Partners holds 11,488K shares representing 9.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,245K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,402K shares , representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRVA by 0.91% over the last quarter.

Rubicon Founders holds 5,774K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners holds 4,948K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,518K shares , representing a decrease of 11.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRVA by 7.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,293K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,224K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRVA by 6.66% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.