Barclays Maintains Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 203.74% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Prelude Therapeutics is 10.96. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 203.74% from its latest reported closing price of 3.61.

The projected annual revenue for Prelude Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prelude Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 7.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRLD is 0.03%, a decrease of 17.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.34% to 32,241K shares. The put/call ratio of PRLD is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 10,124K shares representing 15.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 10,040K shares representing 15.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 2,274K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,336K shares, representing a decrease of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRLD by 15.14% over the last quarter.

FBTAX - Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund holds 1,132K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,480K shares, representing a decrease of 30.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRLD by 16.64% over the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 748K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 359K shares, representing an increase of 51.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRLD by 112.21% over the last quarter.

Prelude Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Prelude Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing innovative drug candidates targeting critical cancer cell pathways. The Company’s lead product candidates are designed to be oral, potent, and selective inhibitors of PRMT5. Prelude’s first clinical candidate, PRT543, is in Phase 1 development for advanced solid tumors and select myeloid malignancies. Prelude is also advancing PRT811, a second PRMT5 inhibitor optimized for high brain exposure, in a Phase 1 clinical trial including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The Company’s pipeline also includes its third clinical candidate, PRT1419, an orally available MCL1 inhibitor in Phase 1 development for patients with relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies, and its two most advanced preclinical candidates, PRT2527, a CDK9 inhibitor, and PRT-SCA2, a SMARCA2 protein degrader.

