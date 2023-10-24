Barclays Maintains PPL (PPL) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of PPL (NYSE:PPL) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.99% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for PPL is 29.84. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 25.99% from its latest reported closing price of 23.68.

The projected annual revenue for PPL is 7,727MM, a decrease of 10.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.62.

PPL Declares $0.24 Dividend

On August 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 8, 2023 received the payment on October 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $23.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.05%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.87%, the lowest has been 2.61%, and the highest has been 8.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.24 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.66 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.93. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.42%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1417 funds or institutions reporting positions in PPL. This is a decrease of 40 owner(s) or 2.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPL is 0.27%, a decrease of 2.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.39% to 593,061K shares. The put/call ratio of PPL is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,925K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,755K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 11.50% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,549K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,182K shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 11.92% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,084K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,206K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 9.25% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 15,520K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,173K shares, representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 11.90% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 15,160K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,291K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 9.12% over the last quarter.

PPL Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PPL Electric Utilities Corporation, a subsidiary of PPL Corporation, provides electricity delivery services to about 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania.

