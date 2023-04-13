Barclays Maintains PowerSchool Holdings (PWSC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of PowerSchool Holdings (NYSE:PWSC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.33% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for PowerSchool Holdings is $26.91. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 36.33% from its latest reported closing price of $19.74.

The projected annual revenue for PowerSchool Holdings is $711MM, an increase of 12.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.88.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RYLD - Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF holds 26K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFLQ - Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF ETF Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

URTY - ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 17.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWSC by 27.95% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - T.Rowe Price Small Cap Growth Portfolio holds 95K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

CTSIX - Calamos Timpani Small Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 222K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares, representing an increase of 12.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWSC by 41.20% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in PowerSchool Holdings. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 14.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PWSC is 0.28%, an increase of 18.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.01% to 130,366K shares. The put/call ratio of PWSC is 2.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

PowerSchool Holdings Background Information

PowerSchool is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 12,000 customers, including 93 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in over 90 countries.

