Barclays Maintains Post Holdings (POST) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.11% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Post Holdings is $128.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $106.05 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 32.11% from its latest reported closing price of $97.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Post Holdings is 6,310MM, a decrease of 22.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 831 funds or institutions reporting positions in Post Holdings. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 2.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POST is 0.22%, an increase of 9.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.17% to 61,332K shares. The put/call ratio of POST is 4.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Route One Investment Company holds 3,433K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,414K shares , representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POST by 16.16% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 2,904K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,044K shares , representing a decrease of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POST by 25.92% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,837K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,705K shares , representing an increase of 4.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POST by 89.99% over the last quarter.

London Co Of Virginia holds 1,766K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,843K shares , representing a decrease of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POST by 7.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,603K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,593K shares , representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POST by 15.87% over the last quarter.

