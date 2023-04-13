Barclays Maintains PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.73% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for PNC Financial Services Group is $164.86. The forecasts range from a low of $126.25 to a high of $228.90. The average price target represents an increase of 37.73% from its latest reported closing price of $119.70.

The projected annual revenue for PNC Financial Services Group is $23,502MM, an increase of 13.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $16.20.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ICA Group Wealth Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 8.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 10.81% over the last quarter.

FSRBX - Banking Portfolio holds 21K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing a decrease of 105.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 46.27% over the last quarter.

TILDX - DCM holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 26.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 1.66% over the last quarter.

Kb Financial Partners holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2347 funds or institutions reporting positions in PNC Financial Services Group. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 1.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNC is 0.45%, an increase of 13.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.69% to 396,105K shares. The put/call ratio of PNC is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

PNC Financial Services Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

he PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management.

