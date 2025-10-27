Barclays Maintains Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.28% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Plymouth Industrial REIT is $21.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.28% from its latest reported closing price of $22.07 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Plymouth Industrial REIT is 221MM, an increase of 28.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 382 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plymouth Industrial REIT. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 7.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLYM is 0.22%, an increase of 3.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.40% to 56,531K shares. The put/call ratio of PLYM is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Westwood Holdings Group holds 4,525K shares representing 10.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,520K shares , representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLYM by 5.95% over the last quarter.

Madison International Realty Holdings holds 4,121K shares representing 9.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,282K shares , representing a decrease of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLYM by 19.26% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 3,645K shares representing 8.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,541K shares , representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLYM by 54.75% over the last quarter.

PGOAX - PGIM JENNISON SMALL COMPANY FUND holds 1,792K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,750K shares , representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLYM by 6.53% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,787K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,591K shares , representing an increase of 11.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLYM by 22.07% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.