Barclays Maintains Plains GP Holdings LP - (PAGP) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Plains GP Holdings LP - (NASDAQ:PAGP) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.62% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Plains GP Holdings LP - is $15.92. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.62% from its latest reported closing price of $13.65.

The projected annual revenue for Plains GP Holdings LP - is $64,388MM, an increase of 12.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.09.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Accel Wealth Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 102K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 212K shares, representing a decrease of 107.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGP by 49.08% over the last quarter.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 266K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares, representing an increase of 63.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAGP by 209.48% over the last quarter.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 1,074K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,492K shares, representing a decrease of 38.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGP by 29.74% over the last quarter.

VLPAX - Virtus Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Energy Fund holds 118K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares, representing an increase of 7.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAGP by 20.66% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 381 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plains GP Holdings LP -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAGP is 0.69%, an increase of 9.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.34% to 243,054K shares. The put/call ratio of PAGP is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

Plains GP Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Plains GP Holdings is a publicly traded entity that owns a non-economic controlling general partner interest in PAA and an indirect limited partner interest in PAA, one of the largest energy infrastructure and logistics companies in North America. PAGP is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

