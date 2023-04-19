Barclays Maintains Plains All American Pipeline LP - Unit (PAA) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Plains All American Pipeline LP - Unit (NASDAQ:PAA) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.41% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Plains All American Pipeline LP - Unit is $15.38. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 17.41% from its latest reported closing price of $13.10.

The projected annual revenue for Plains All American Pipeline LP - Unit is $66,892MM, an increase of 16.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.37.

Plains All American Pipeline LP - Unit Declares $0.27 Dividend

On April 6, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.07 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

At the current share price of $13.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.17%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.71%, the lowest has been 4.40%, and the highest has been 31.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.61 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.13 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.26%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Center Coast Mlp & Infrastructure Fund holds 303K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 437K shares, representing a decrease of 44.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAA by 30.25% over the last quarter.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Magnetar Financial holds 162K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund holds 263K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQNAX - MFS Equity Income Fund A holds 81K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares, representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAA by 6.30% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 407 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plains All American Pipeline LP - Unit. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAA is 0.57%, an increase of 4.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.75% to 428,918K shares. The put/call ratio of PAA is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

Plains All American Pipeline Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Plains is a publicly-traded master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The company owns an extensive network of pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage and gathering assets in key crude oil and NGL producing basins and transportation corridors and at major market hubs in the United States and Canada. On average, PAA handles more than 6 million barrels per day of crude oil and NGL in its Transportation segment. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

