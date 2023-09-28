Barclays Maintains Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 28, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.66% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pinnacle West Capital is 81.32. The forecasts range from a low of 61.61 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 9.66% from its latest reported closing price of 74.16.

The projected annual revenue for Pinnacle West Capital is 4,033MM, a decrease of 11.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1097 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pinnacle West Capital. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNW is 0.21%, an increase of 6.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.42% to 114,334K shares. The put/call ratio of PNW is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lazard Asset Management holds 6,419K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,920K shares, representing a decrease of 7.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNW by 150.61% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 4,485K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,143K shares, representing a decrease of 14.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNW by 0.45% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,087K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,627K shares, representing a decrease of 13.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNW by 822.02% over the last quarter.

GLIFX - Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 3,771K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,915K shares, representing a decrease of 3.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNW by 2.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,518K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,490K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNW by 4.40% over the last quarter.

Pinnacle West Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has consolidated assets of about $19 billion, about 6,300 megawatts of generating capacity and 6,200 employees in Arizona and New Mexico. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service, the company provides retail electricity service to nearly 1.3 million Arizona homes and businesses.

