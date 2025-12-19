Barclays Maintains Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NasdaqGS:PNFP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.09% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pinnacle Financial Partners is $109.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 9.09% from its latest reported closing price of $100.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pinnacle Financial Partners is 2,108MM, an increase of 11.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 968 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pinnacle Financial Partners. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNFP is 0.28%, an increase of 11.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.55% to 80,681K shares. The put/call ratio of PNFP is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,148K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,172K shares , representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNFP by 18.24% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 3,268K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares , representing an increase of 94.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNFP by 1,083.15% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,504K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,495K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNFP by 1.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,493K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,314K shares , representing an increase of 7.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNFP by 0.06% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,157K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,428K shares , representing an increase of 33.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNFP by 23.75% over the last quarter.

