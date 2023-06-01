Barclays Maintains Pilgrim`s Pride (PPC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Pilgrim`s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.37% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pilgrim`s Pride is 26.95. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $29.92. The average price target represents an increase of 21.37% from its latest reported closing price of 22.20.

The projected annual revenue for Pilgrim`s Pride is 17,125MM, a decrease of 1.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 567 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pilgrim`s Pride. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 3.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPC is 0.13%, an increase of 1.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.12% to 45,761K shares. The put/call ratio of PPC is 1.53, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Candlestick Capital Management holds 1,900K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 775K shares, representing an increase of 59.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPC by 50.60% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 1,805K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,050K shares, representing a decrease of 13.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPC by 39.32% over the last quarter.

Appian Way Asset Management holds 1,619K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 964K shares, representing an increase of 40.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPC by 57.54% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,386K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,386K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPC by 6.54% over the last quarter.

FXG - First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund holds 1,301K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 828K shares, representing an increase of 36.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPC by 40.87% over the last quarter.

Pilgrim`s Pride Background Information

Pilgrim's employs approximately 55,400 people and operates protein processing plants and prepared-foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K, and continental Europe. The Company's primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors.

