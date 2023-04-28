Barclays Maintains Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.63% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pilgrim's Pride is 27.28. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 23.63% from its latest reported closing price of 22.07.

The projected annual revenue for Pilgrim's Pride is 17,125MM, a decrease of 1.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 590 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pilgrim's Pride. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPC is 0.13%, an increase of 17.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.29% to 47,291K shares. The put/call ratio of PPC is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,050K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,560K shares, representing an increase of 23.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPC by 26.26% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,878K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,599K shares, representing an increase of 14.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPC by 17.21% over the last quarter.

Prudential Financial holds 1,635K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,802K shares, representing a decrease of 10.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPC by 70.71% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,386K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,334K shares, representing an increase of 3.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPC by 6.50% over the last quarter.

FXG - First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund holds 1,301K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 828K shares, representing an increase of 36.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPC by 40.87% over the last quarter.

Pilgrim`s Pride Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pilgrim's employs approximately 55,400 people and operates protein processing plants and prepared-foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K, and continental Europe. The Company's primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

