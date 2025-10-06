Barclays Maintains PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.28% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for PennyMac Financial Services is $124.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 1.28% from its latest reported closing price of $123.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PennyMac Financial Services is 2,087MM, a decrease of 41.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 515 funds or institutions reporting positions in PennyMac Financial Services. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 3.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFSI is 0.18%, an increase of 13.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.69% to 36,587K shares. The put/call ratio of PFSI is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MFN Partners Management holds 4,532K shares representing 8.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,418K shares representing 8.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,290K shares , representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFSI by 2.16% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,334K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,393K shares , representing a decrease of 4.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFSI by 5.31% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,237K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,237K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFSI by 10.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 918K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 880K shares , representing an increase of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFSI by 7.43% over the last quarter.

