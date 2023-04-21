Barclays Maintains Penn National Gaming (PENN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.63% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Penn National Gaming is $42.73. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 45.63% from its latest reported closing price of $29.34.

The projected annual revenue for Penn National Gaming is $6,596MM, an increase of 3.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.02.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDLSX - Leisure Portfolio holds 85K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing an increase of 26.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PENN by 40.90% over the last quarter.

SEASONS SERIES TRUST - SA Multi-Managed Mid Cap Value Portfolio Class 1 holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 4.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PENN by 5.06% over the last quarter.

VICAX - USA Mutuals Vice Global Fund holds 45K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing an increase of 33.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PENN by 48.65% over the last quarter.

UMDD - ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Jefferies Financial Group holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 859 funds or institutions reporting positions in Penn National Gaming. This is a decrease of 115 owner(s) or 11.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PENN is 0.22%, an increase of 34.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.61% to 154,880K shares. The put/call ratio of PENN is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

PENN Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With the nation's largest and most diversified regional gaming footprint, including 41 properties across 19 states, Penn National continues to evolve into a highly innovative omni-channel provider of retail and online gaming, live racing and sports betting entertainment. The Company's properties feature approximately 50,000 gaming machines, 1,300 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms, and operate under various well-known brands, including Hollywood, Ameristar, and L'Auberge. Its wholly-owned interactive division, Penn Interactive, operates retail sports betting across the Company's portfolio, as well online social casino, bingo, and iCasino products. In February 2020, Penn National entered into a strategic partnership with Barstool Sports, whereby Barstool is exclusively promoting the Company's land-based and online casinos and sports betting products, including the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app, to its national audience. The Company's omni-channel approach is bolstered by the mychoice loyalty program, which rewards and recognizes its over 20 million members for their loyalty to both retail and online gaming and sports betting products with the most dynamic set of offers, experiences, and service levels in the industry.

