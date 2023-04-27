Barclays Maintains Pegasystems (PEGA) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.21% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pegasystems is 50.34. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.21% from its latest reported closing price of 45.26.

The projected annual revenue for Pegasystems is 1,427MM, an increase of 12.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.54.

Pegasystems Declares $0.03 Dividend

On March 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 3, 2023 received the payment on April 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

At the current share price of $45.26 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.27%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.17%, the lowest has been 0.08%, and the highest has been 0.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.08 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.22 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 374 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pegasystems. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 7.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEGA is 0.17%, an increase of 9.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.45% to 43,092K shares. The put/call ratio of PEGA is 2.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bares Capital Management holds 5,551K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,485K shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEGA by 5.27% over the last quarter.

Luxor Capital Group holds 3,639K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,221K shares, representing a decrease of 15.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEGA by 26.34% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,623K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,536K shares, representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEGA by 0.43% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,335K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,110K shares, representing an increase of 6.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEGA by 6.79% over the last quarter.

Tpg Gp A holds 2,690K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,623K shares, representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEGA by 30.92% over the last quarter.

Pegasystems Background Information

Pegasystems Inc.(Pega) delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity so its clients can make better decisions and get work done. Pega helps the world's leading brands solve their biggest business challenges: maximizing customer lifetime value, streamlining customer service, and boosting operational efficiency. Pega technology is powered by real-time AI and intelligent automation, while its scalable architecture and low-code platform help enterprises adapt to rapid change and transform for tomorrow.

