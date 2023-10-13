Barclays Maintains Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 12, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.83% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Paylocity Holding is 257.48. The forecasts range from a low of 215.13 to a high of $336.00. The average price target represents an increase of 30.83% from its latest reported closing price of 196.81.

The projected annual revenue for Paylocity Holding is 1,402MM, an increase of 19.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 943 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paylocity Holding. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 3.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCTY is 0.26%, a decrease of 17.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.92% to 47,705K shares. The put/call ratio of PCTY is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,258K shares representing 12.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,719K shares, representing an increase of 21.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCTY by 147.43% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 4,013K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,618K shares, representing an increase of 9.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCTY by 2.38% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,441K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,322K shares, representing an increase of 4.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCTY by 7.28% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,502K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,462K shares, representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCTY by 7.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,306K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,293K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCTY by 13.48% over the last quarter.

Paylocity Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Paylocity is a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. Founded in 1997, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses tackle today's challenges while moving them toward the promise of tomorrow. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help people achieve their best through automation, data-driven insights, and engagement.

