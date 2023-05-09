Barclays Maintains Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 94.67% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Patterson-UTI Energy is 20.56. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 94.67% from its latest reported closing price of 10.56.

The projected annual revenue for Patterson-UTI Energy is 3,387MM, an increase of 15.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 699 funds or institutions reporting positions in Patterson-UTI Energy. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 5.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTEN is 0.25%, a decrease of 4.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.16% to 266,237K shares. The put/call ratio of PTEN is 2.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 16,066K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,850K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTEN by 32.96% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 14,439K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,893K shares, representing an increase of 3.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTEN by 44.25% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 6,989K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,543K shares, representing an increase of 6.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTEN by 20.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,591K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,476K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTEN by 35.52% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 6,547K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,459K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTEN by 31.66% over the last quarter.

Patterson-UTI Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Patterson-UTI is a leading provider of oilfield services and products to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, including contract drilling, pressure pumping and directional drilling services.

