Barclays Maintains Parker-Hannifin (PH) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.94% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Parker-Hannifin is 426.52. The forecasts range from a low of 303.00 to a high of $472.50. The average price target represents an increase of 2.94% from its latest reported closing price of 414.33.

The projected annual revenue for Parker-Hannifin is 19,496MM, an increase of 2.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 21.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1988 funds or institutions reporting positions in Parker-Hannifin. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PH is 0.37%, an increase of 9.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.40% to 129,531K shares. The put/call ratio of PH is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 4,683K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,407K shares, representing an increase of 27.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PH by 63.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,972K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,903K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PH by 8.52% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 3,962K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,126K shares, representing a decrease of 4.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PH by 9.45% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,703K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,191K shares, representing an increase of 13.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PH by 76.35% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,193K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,470K shares, representing an increase of 22.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PH by 86.84% over the last quarter.

Parker-Hannifin Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 64 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index.

