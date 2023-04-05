Barclays Maintains Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) Overweight Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Palomar Holdings, Inc. with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.44% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Palomar Holdings, Inc. is $60.35. The forecasts range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents an increase of 13.44% from its latest reported closing price of $53.20.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Palomar Holdings, Inc. is $1,198MM, an increase of 266.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.80.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SLY - SPDR S & P 600 Small Cap ETF holds 47K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLMR by 50.32% over the last quarter.

Panagora Asset Management holds 10K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 24.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLMR by 99.96% over the last quarter.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 38K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing an increase of 17.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLMR by 38.85% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 39.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLMR by 63.31% over the last quarter.

GSBDX - Goldman Sachs Small Cap Growth Fund Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 39.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLMR by 40.94% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 461 funds or institutions reporting positions in Palomar Holdings, Inc.. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 3.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLMR is 0.17%, a decrease of 34.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.48% to 26,959K shares. The put/call ratio of PLMR is 1.61, indicating a bearish outlook.

Palomar Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company. Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on the provision of specialty property insurance for residential and commercial clients. Palomar's underwriting and analytical expertise allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, hurricane and flood insurance. Palomar's principal insurance subsidiary, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, is an admitted carrier in 32 states and has an A.M. Best financial strength rating of 'A-' (Excellent).

See all Palomar Holdings, Inc. regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.