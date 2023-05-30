Barclays Maintains PagSeguro Digital Ltd - (PAGS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of PagSeguro Digital Ltd - (NYSE:PAGS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.24% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for PagSeguro Digital Ltd - is 12.24. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 17.24% from its latest reported closing price of 10.44.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for PagSeguro Digital Ltd - is 20,289MM, an increase of 33.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 293 funds or institutions reporting positions in PagSeguro Digital Ltd -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAGS is 0.28%, a decrease of 14.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.63% to 206,024K shares. The put/call ratio of PAGS is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 24,548K shares representing 7.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,528K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 4.85% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 13,699K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,691K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 36.84% over the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 13,296K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,852K shares, representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 19.91% over the last quarter.

Tekne Capital Management holds 11,246K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,104K shares, representing an increase of 27.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 43.94% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 9,492K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,161K shares, representing a decrease of 7.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 39.48% over the last quarter.

PagSeguro Digital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PagSeguro is a disruptive provider of financial technology solutions focused primarily on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.