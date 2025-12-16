Barclays Maintains Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Pacific Biosciences of California (NasdaqGS:PACB) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.25% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pacific Biosciences of California is $2.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 8.25% from its latest reported closing price of $2.12 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pacific Biosciences of California is 364MM, an increase of 135.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 319 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pacific Biosciences of California. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 5.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PACB is 0.03%, an increase of 26.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.07% to 237,744K shares. The put/call ratio of PACB is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 30,924K shares representing 10.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,298K shares , representing a decrease of 17.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PACB by 28.60% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 23,951K shares representing 7.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,401K shares , representing an increase of 10.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PACB by 11.90% over the last quarter.

Softbank Group holds 20,452K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 11,069K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,317K shares , representing a decrease of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PACB by 14.64% over the last quarter.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding holds 10,675K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,366K shares , representing a decrease of 25.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PACB by 64.85% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.