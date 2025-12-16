Stocks
Barclays Maintains Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Equal-Weight Recommendation

December 16, 2025 — 07:03 am EST

December 16, 2025 — 07:03 am EST

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Pacific Biosciences of California (NasdaqGS:PACB) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.25% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pacific Biosciences of California is $2.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 8.25% from its latest reported closing price of $2.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pacific Biosciences of California is 364MM, an increase of 135.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 319 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pacific Biosciences of California. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 5.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PACB is 0.03%, an increase of 26.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.07% to 237,744K shares. PACB / Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of PACB is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 30,924K shares representing 10.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,298K shares , representing a decrease of 17.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PACB by 28.60% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 23,951K shares representing 7.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,401K shares , representing an increase of 10.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PACB by 11.90% over the last quarter.

Softbank Group holds 20,452K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 11,069K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,317K shares , representing a decrease of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PACB by 14.64% over the last quarter.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding holds 10,675K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,366K shares , representing a decrease of 25.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PACB by 64.85% over the last quarter.

