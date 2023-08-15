Barclays Maintains P10 Inc - (PX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of P10 Inc - (NYSE:PX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.46% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for P10 Inc - is 14.36. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 14.46% from its latest reported closing price of 12.55.

The projected annual revenue for P10 Inc - is 244MM, an increase of 14.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.00.

P10 Inc - Declares $0.03 Dividend

On May 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.13 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 30, 2023 received the payment on June 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

At the current share price of $12.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.04%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.97%, the lowest has been 0.07%, and the highest has been 1.41%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.34 (n=93).

The current dividend yield is 0.18 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.63. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.21%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 148 funds or institutions reporting positions in P10 Inc -. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 14.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PX is 0.31%, an increase of 22.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.01% to 33,415K shares. The put/call ratio of PX is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,271K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,426K shares, representing a decrease of 3.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PX by 2.48% over the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 3,182K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 3,182K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,605K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,769K shares, representing a decrease of 6.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PX by 15.12% over the last quarter.

Conversant Capital holds 2,460K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

P10 Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

P10 is a niche-oriented private markets investment firm located in Dallas, Texas. The firm believes the combination of RCP Advisors, Bonaccord Capital Partners, TrueBridge Capital Partners, Five Points Capital, Hark Capital, and Enhanced Capital creates the best-in-class franchise in private equity, venture capital, private credit, and impact investing, offering a comprehensive suite of niche-oriented, market leading private markets products and services to its underlying fund sponsors and limited partners around the globe.

