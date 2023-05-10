Barclays Maintains Outbrain (OB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.28% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Outbrain is 6.29. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 73.28% from its latest reported closing price of 3.63.

The projected annual revenue for Outbrain is 1,043MM, an increase of 7.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 199 funds or institutions reporting positions in Outbrain. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 4.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OB is 0.05%, a decrease of 54.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.47% to 18,319K shares. The put/call ratio of OB is 7.34, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Phoenix Holdings holds 2,000K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,974K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OB by 10.73% over the last quarter.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings holds 1,893K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ensign Peak Advisors holds 1,076K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 1,002K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,087K shares, representing a decrease of 8.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OB by 49.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 998K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

