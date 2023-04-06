Barclays Maintains Otis Worldwide (OTIS) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.57% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Otis Worldwide is $86.19. The forecasts range from a low of $72.72 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 8.57% from its latest reported closing price of $79.39.

The projected annual revenue for Otis Worldwide is $14,134MM, an increase of 3.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.48.

Otis Worldwide Declares $0.29 Dividend

On February 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share ($1.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 received the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

At the current share price of $79.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.46%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.36%, the lowest has been 1.04%, and the highest has been 2.90%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.31 (n=142).

The current dividend yield is 0.33 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vontobel Asset Management holds 2,244K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,392K shares, representing a decrease of 6.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTIS by 13.68% over the last quarter.

Trifecta Capital Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Financial Advisory Group holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEIAX - Columbia Large Cap Index Fund holds 36K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing a decrease of 5.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTIS by 3.97% over the last quarter.

MXMVX - Great-West Mid Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 50K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares, representing a decrease of 61.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTIS by 17.48% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1971 funds or institutions reporting positions in Otis Worldwide. This is an increase of 81 owner(s) or 4.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OTIS is 0.30%, an increase of 16.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.42% to 412,487K shares. The put/call ratio of OTIS is 1.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

Otis Worldwide Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Otis Worldwide Corporation gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, Otis moves 2 billion people a day and maintain more than 2 million customer units worldwide - the industry's largest Service portfolio. Otis is present in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 40,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of its customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories.

