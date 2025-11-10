Barclays Maintains Oscar Health (OSCR) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.95% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Oscar Health is $13.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $20.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.95% from its latest reported closing price of $14.60 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Oscar Health is 5,742MM, a decrease of 49.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 604 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oscar Health. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSCR is 0.29%, an increase of 33.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.73% to 191,766K shares. The put/call ratio of OSCR is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 12,651K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,826K shares , representing an increase of 6.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSCR by 66.99% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 11,650K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,841K shares , representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSCR by 47.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,595K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,547K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSCR by 46.98% over the last quarter.

Thrive Capital Management holds 6,344K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,100K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,103K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSCR by 53.04% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.