Barclays Maintains Oportun Financial (OPRT) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.75% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oportun Financial is $6.63. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 65.75% from its latest reported closing price of $4.00.

The projected annual revenue for Oportun Financial is $1,161MM, an increase of 35.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.03.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MASTER INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO - Active Stock Master Portfolio Active Stock Portfolio holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 171K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 147K shares, representing an increase of 13.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPRT by 99.97% over the last quarter.

CBLS - Changebridge Capital Long holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

UWM - ProShares Ultra Russell2000 holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPRT by 18.70% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - MetLife Russell 2000 Index Portfolio holds 10K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 23.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPRT by 12.41% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 261 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oportun Financial. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 5.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPRT is 0.08%, an increase of 69.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.68% to 26,880K shares. The put/call ratio of OPRT is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

Oportun Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Oportun Financial Corp. is a financial services company that leverages its digital platform to provide responsible consumer credit to hardworking people. Using A.I.-driven models that are built on 15 years of proprietary customer insights and billions of unique data points, Oportun has extended more than $9.8 billion in affordable credit, providing its customers with alternatives to payday and auto title loans. In recognition of its responsibly designed products which help consumers build their credit history, Oportun has been certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) since 2009. The Company recently applied for a national bank charter to expand its services and make its products available in all 50 states.

