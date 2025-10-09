Barclays Maintains ONEOK (OKE) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.91% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for ONEOK is $97.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $82.82 to a high of $132.30. The average price target represents an increase of 34.91% from its latest reported closing price of $72.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ONEOK is 24,353MM, a decrease of 12.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,409 funds or institutions reporting positions in ONEOK. This is an decrease of 48 owner(s) or 1.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OKE is 0.39%, an increase of 15.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.47% to 541,494K shares. The put/call ratio of OKE is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 21,571K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,957K shares , representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKE by 1.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,074K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,711K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKE by 25.25% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,730K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,240K shares , representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKE by 24.83% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 17,727K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,377K shares , representing an increase of 13.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKE by 4.21% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 15,801K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,445K shares , representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKE by 25.04% over the last quarter.

