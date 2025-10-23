Barclays Maintains Omnicom Group (OMC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.64% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Omnicom Group is $100.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $125.42. The average price target represents an increase of 24.64% from its latest reported closing price of $80.33 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Omnicom Group is 15,093MM, a decrease of 6.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,769 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omnicom Group. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMC is 0.19%, an increase of 6.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.02% to 261,673K shares. The put/call ratio of OMC is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,870K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,178K shares , representing an increase of 8.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMC by 86.30% over the last quarter.

XLC - The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 6,691K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,112K shares , representing an increase of 8.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMC by 19.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,261K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,208K shares , representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMC by 21.93% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,214K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,851K shares , representing an increase of 54.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMC by 69.34% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,538K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,459K shares , representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMC by 21.80% over the last quarter.

