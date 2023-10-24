Barclays Maintains Oge Energy (OGE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Oge Energy (NYSE:OGE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.67% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oge Energy is 37.74. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 13.67% from its latest reported closing price of 33.20.

The projected annual revenue for Oge Energy is 3,394MM, an increase of 7.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.06.

Oge Energy Declares $0.42 Dividend

On September 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.67 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 10, 2023 will receive the payment on October 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.41 per share.

At the current share price of $33.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.04%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.35%, the lowest has been 3.25%, and the highest has been 6.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.61 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.14 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.76. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 855 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oge Energy. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 2.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OGE is 0.23%, a decrease of 7.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.33% to 160,574K shares. The put/call ratio of OGE is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rare Infrastructure holds 6,432K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,610K shares, representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGE by 17.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,243K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,174K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGE by 11.04% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,076K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,176K shares, representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGE by 10.15% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,171K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,239K shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGE by 10.46% over the last quarter.

DVY - iShares Select Dividend ETF holds 4,807K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,073K shares, representing a decrease of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGE by 2.83% over the last quarter.

Oge Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

OGE Energy Corp. is the parent company of OG&E, a regulated electric utility with approximately 865,000 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. In addition, OGE holds a 25.5 percent limited partner interest and a 50 percent general partner interest of Enable Midstream Partners LP, created by the merger of OGE's Enogex LLC midstream subsidiary and the pipeline and field services businesses of Houston-based CenterPoint Energy.

