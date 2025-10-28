Barclays Maintains Oceaneering International (OII) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.58% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Oceaneering International is $22.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.68 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.58% from its latest reported closing price of $23.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Oceaneering International is 2,464MM, a decrease of 12.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 640 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oceaneering International. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OII is 0.17%, an increase of 9.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.43% to 126,218K shares. The put/call ratio of OII is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Advisory holds 7,346K shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,546K shares , representing an increase of 10.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OII by 1.80% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,015K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,245K shares , representing a decrease of 3.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OII by 9.28% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 4,219K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,217K shares , representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OII by 10.52% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,621K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,861K shares , representing a decrease of 6.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OII by 57.68% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,370K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,114K shares , representing an increase of 7.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OII by 8.94% over the last quarter.

